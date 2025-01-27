Teen Snowboarder Makes History With Stunt

A 19-year-old Japanese snowboarder on Friday landed the first known 2340 in a competition, making history at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado. Hiroto Ogiwara landed perfectly during his entry in the Big Air competition, CNN reports. The trick requires six and a half rotations in the air, and his near-perfect score of 97.33 nabbed him the gold medal, the Guardian reports. The following day, 20-year-old Miro Tabanelli of Italy became the first skier known to land a 2340 in competition in the ski version of the Big Air event, NPR reports. He also won gold with a score of 98.