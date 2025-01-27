Teen Snowboarder Makes History With Stunt

A 19-year-old Japanese snowboarder on Friday landed the first known 2340 in a competition, making history at the X Games in Aspen, Colorado. Hiroto Ogiwara landed perfectly during his entry in the Big Air competition, CNN reports. The trick requires six and a half rotations in the air, and his near-perfect score of 97.33 nabbed him the gold medal, the Guardian reports. The following day, 20-year-old Miro Tabanelli of Italy became the first skier known to land a 2340 in competition in the ski version of the Big Air event, NPR reports. He also won gold with a score of 98.
"I am the first in the world to do that. I've never been as happy as this," Ogiwara said after his event. "It was really the greatest moment. It felt as if I used every ounce of energy I had."