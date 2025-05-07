Video Shows Fan Going Over the Side at Pirates Game

Video has emerged showing the moment a Pittsburgh Pirates fan plunged over a wall at the baseball team's stadium last week, falling 21 feet. Kavan Markwood, 20, appears to be celebrating an RBI double at the bottom of the seventh inning when he jumps up from his seat, holding on to the railing in front of him. His legs appear to clip the railing, sending him over the side, CBS News reports. "I think the momentum from him jumping up in his seat and the way he grabbed the rail just seemed like he catapulted himself over the railing," the woman sitting next to him told reporters, per ABC News .

He broke his neck, clavicle, and back, but his sister says he's already taken his first steps since the accident. "Seeing him up and moving was a huge win and definitely lifted everyone's spirits," she says, but he still has "a long road ahead of him." A Pirates spokesperson said last week that Markwood was with a group that included another male and two females, and the second male had legally purchased drinks four times during the game. The rep says Markwood did not show signs of being intoxicated when he fell, but that he apparently drank two beers while watching the game. (More Pittsburgh Pirates stories.)