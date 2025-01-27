Two Top Republicans Ask Trump to Rethink a Move

Two top Republican senators are questioning President Trump's decision to revoke the federal protection of three former advisers, saying it could make current aides think twice about their own duties, reports the New York Times. Tom Cotton and Lindsey Graham, both allies of the president, made their pitch on the Sunday talk shows.

The three: Trump yanked security details for John Bolton (his former national security adviser), Mike Pompeo (his former secretary of state), and Brian Hook (a former State Department official). All have been threatened by Iran, after Trump ordered the 2020 strike that killed a top Iranian commander, per USA Today.