Super Bowl Is Set: Now They Need Footballs

As soon as this year's Super Bowl matchup was set, employees at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory got to work. The factory in the rural village of Ada, Ohio, makes the game balls used by every NFL team along with many of the nation's top college programs and high schools. But this time of year it's all about the Super Bowl, and the AP explains the process:

How many? The two teams will each get a shipment of 108, plus a dozen more for the kickers, all stamped with the Super Bowl logo and team names. Some of the balls will be for practices, while the best ones will be set aside by the quarterbacks. About 50 of those will be bagged and locked away for each team until it's time for kickoff.