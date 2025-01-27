Super Bowl Is Set: Now They Need Footballs

A factory in Ohio got to work as soon as the teams were squared away
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 27, 2025 2:26 PM CST
Super Bowl Is Set: Now They Need Footballs
An employee uses a machine that cuts the material into a shape of a football for the upcoming Super Bowl at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory, Monday, January 27, 2025, in Ada, Ohio.   (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

As soon as this year's Super Bowl matchup was set, employees at the Wilson Sporting Goods football factory got to work. The factory in the rural village of Ada, Ohio, makes the game balls used by every NFL team along with many of the nation's top college programs and high schools. But this time of year it's all about the Super Bowl, and the AP explains the process:

  • How many? The two teams will each get a shipment of 108, plus a dozen more for the kickers, all stamped with the Super Bowl logo and team names. Some of the balls will be for practices, while the best ones will be set aside by the quarterbacks. About 50 of those will be bagged and locked away for each team until it's time for kickoff.

  • NFL footballs: Wilson makes five different sizes for players of all levels, from the pros to youth leagues. Some have different patterns. NFL balls are notable for the lack of a stripe on the ends. They're also embedded with a chip that tracks the ball's position on the field, how far it travels and its trajectory.
  • Rush job: Normally it takes three days from start to finish. But the first batch of footballs must be sent to the Super Bowl teams Monday, within about 18 hours, so they have enough time to break them in for practices and the game. That's why the workers start production right away the night of the conference title games.
  • How are they made? It's a 20-step process, most of it by hand, from cutting out the four leather panels that are sewn together with 250 stitches to putting in the laces. For NFL footballs, the work goes to the factory's most experienced and skilled workers. "Certain parts of the process require a handmade feel," said Kevin Murphy, general manager of Wilson Team Sports. "It's like making a beautiful, sculpted pair of shoes."
  • How do they become game ready? Throughout production the balls are weighed, measured and inspected for flaws. Once finished, they're checked again. By the time they're packaged and ready for shipping, each one will have been touched by about 50 workers.
  • The game: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.
(More Super Bowl stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X