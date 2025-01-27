Pritzker: I'll 'Stand in the Way' of Illegal Trump Orders

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker stressed in a CNN interview Sunday that he has no problem with the Trump administration deporting violent criminals who are undocumented and have been convicted of crimes, but he said he will "stand in the way" of unconstitutional orders or orders that break federal law. "We don't want them in our state," the Democratic governor said of violent criminals. "We want them out of the country. We hope they do get deported, and if that's who they're picking up, we're all for it." Pritzker said Trump's attempt to end birthright citizenship is the kind of policy his state will resist, the New York Post reports. "We're going to follow the law in Illinois," he said. "We expect them to do the same."

Pritzker said what he finds "quite disturbing" is how "they're going after people who are law-abiding, who are holding down jobs, who have families here, who may have been here for a decade or two decades, and they're often our neighbors and our friends," Politico reports. He noted that Illinois state law bans state and local law enforcement from assisting federal officers in immigration cases without a warrant. "We're not going to help federal officials just drag them away because somebody pointed at them and said, 'Oh, that person's brown or that person's not from here. Check it out. Maybe they're undocumented," Pritzker said.

"These are not people who are causing problems in our country, and what we need is a path to citizenship for them," Pritzker said. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement began what spokesman Jeff Carter said were "enhanced targeted operations" on Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reports. TV personality Phil McGraw, aka "Dr. Phil," accompanied federal officers on raids and interviewed "border czar" Tom Homan at the ICE command center. (More Illinois stories.)