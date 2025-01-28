Cops: 100 Juveniles Were Drinking at Principal's Party

The hot spot for underage drinking in Cocoa Beach, Florida, appears to have been the home of an elementary school principal. Police say they responded to a call about a large house party earlier this month and found a juvenile on the front lawn so "heavily intoxicated" that they had to call Brevard County Fire Rescue for assistance, ABC News reports. Inside the home, officers "observed over 100 juveniles at the residence in matching T-shirts, many of whom were consuming alcohol that was later learned to be available in coolers at the residence," police said in a news release .

Police said the homeowner is 47-year-old Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School. "An intoxicated adult female, identified as Karly Anderson, 45, approached officers on the scene, identifying herself as a teacher and had been at the party," police said. "It was later discovered that she was a teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School." A juvenile driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI near the scene, police said.

On Jan. 21, two days after the party, police interviewed several students from different schools who had been at the party, Florida Today reports. The students said similar parties happened at the home once or twice a month. They said Hill-Brodigan had asked some of them to help prepare for the party. Hill-Brodigan and Anderson have been charged with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hill-Brodigan has also been charged with hosting an open house party. WESH 2 reports that Brevard County Public Schools has placed both women on leave during the investigation. (More Florida stories.)