New Trump Directive Is a Potential Bombshell

The latest directive from the Trump administration is potentially huge in scope: The White House is freezing all grants and loans distributed by the federal government to make sure they comply with the president's newly issued executive orders and broader agenda, reports the Hill. The directive goes into effect at 5pm Tuesday.

The scope: The New York Times spells out the potential impact: "The directive threatened to upend funds that course throughout the American economy: Hundreds of billions of dollars in grants to state, local and tribal governments. Disaster relief aid. Education and transportation funding. Loans to small businesses."