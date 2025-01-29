Service Members Challenge Trump's Transgender Order

Six transgender active-duty service members and two former service members who seek re-enlistment have filed the first lawsuit challenging President Trump's executive order that calls for revising policy on transgender troops and probably sets the stage for barring them from the armed forces. The six plaintiffs include a Sailor of the Year honoree, a Bronze Star recipient, and several who were awarded meritorious service medals.

Trump's order, signed Monday, claims the sexual identity of transgender service members "conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle" and is harmful to military readiness and "unit cohesion." It requires Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to issue a revised policy.