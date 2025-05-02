Tulsi Gabbard: Sure, I May Make a White House Run in 2028

Election 2028 is more than three years away, but one prominent member of the Trump administration is already hinting at an Oval Office run. The Hill reports that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard appeared on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM program on Thursday, giving Kelly the chance to gush over the possibility of the former Democrat vying for the presidency on a GOP ticket. "As I've listened to you over this hour, I've had one thought recur to me over and over and over, and it is 'first female president,'" Kelly praised Gabbard during their conversation, before referencing Gabbard's first run at the job in 2020, as a Democrat. "Notwithstanding how rough that was when you ... ran for president the first time, have you ruled out ever doing it again? Could we potentially see a Tulsi 2028 try?"

"I will never rule out any opportunity to serve my country," the 44-year-old Army veteran replied. "If we had talked a year ago, the thought would not have crossed my mind that I would be here and that we would be having this conversation. My decisions in my life have always been made around how can I best be of service to God? How can I best be of service to our country? And that is what has led me here." Gabbard added that "I will continue to chase those opportunities where I can make the most positive impact and be of service."

Some good news for Gabbard: A McLaughlin & Associates survey from earlier this year included her on its short list of who Republicans want at the top of the 2028 ticket, per the Miami Herald. The No. 1 pick: Vice President JD Vance, who earned 27% of respondents saying they'd pick him if the GOP primary were held today. Others who made the list: Donald Trump Jr. (21%), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (8%), and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (all with 3%). It's not clear what percentage Gabbard—or Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, also named—received, but it appears to be at the bottom of the pile. (More Election 2028 stories.)