Musk Is About to Get His Own Company Town

Starbase is about to become the newest city in Texas—and in the age when company towns were more prevalent, it might've been called Muskville. Almost all of the 283 registered voters in SpaceX's site at the southern tip of Texas are SpaceX employees, so the outcome of a vote on incorporating the 1.5-square mile site as a municipality is not in doubt, CNN reports. Voting began last week and will conclude on Saturday.

Candidates are unopposed. The Texas Tribune reports that there are no yard signs or other signs of a campaign in the community around 20 miles east of Brownsville. The candidates for mayor and two city commissioner positions, all current or former SpaceX employees, are running unopposed. The candidate for mayor is 36-year-old Bobby Peden.