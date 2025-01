Even before President Trump's order freezing the distribution of trillions of dollars in federal grants and loans was scheduled to take effect on Tuesday afternoon—and well before it was blocked with minutes to spare by a federal judge—the edict was causing chaos. Attorneys general from several states said in a news conference that money did not go through to Head Start in Michigan, for instance, and for child development block grants in Maryland, per the Washington Post. The Education Department said funding for after-school programs, charter schools, and the Special Olympics was delayed. But the biggest stir caused by the freeze involved Medicaid. Those payments are not largesse; the federal government legally owes the money to Medicaid programs to cover patients' treatment. The breakdown: