Cop Swapped Kilo of Cocaine With Fake From 3D Printer

A Florida police officer has been sentenced to more than 17 years behind bars after pleading guilty to stealing drugs, cash, and firearms from federal investigations and admitting that he once went so far as to swap cocaine seized by the US Drug Enforcement Administration with a fake kilo made from a 3D printer.

James Hickox, a sergeant with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, was arrested in 2023 along with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Earrey on charges of possession with intent to sell drugs, the AP reports. Both had been assigned to a DEA-led task force in Jacksonville. Earrey is scheduled to be sentenced in April.