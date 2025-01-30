Rihanna Attends A$AP Rocky's Trial

Rihanna appeared for the first time at the trial of her longtime partner A$AP Rocky, on the day of its most important testimony—the description by a former friend of the moment Rocky allegedly fired a gun at him, the AP reports. The singer superstar, who has two toddler sons with the rapper Rocky, sat out of view of the courtroom's cameras, between Rocky's mother and sister, in the downtown Los Angeles criminal courthouse. Security brought her in surreptitiously to avoid crowds Wednesday morning. Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, has been standing trial on two felony charges that he fired a handgun at the former friend, who is known by the name A$AP Relli and was born Terell Ephron. If convicted, Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison.

Rihanna watched Wednesday as Relli testified about the moment Rocky allegedly fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021. He had been shouting angrily at Rocky, who was walking away after an initial confrontation and scuffle, when Rocky pulled a gun from his waistband and held it in the air before shooting, Relli testified. When jurors were being selected, prosecutors asked them whether Rihanna's connection to the case, especially if she appeared in court, would affect their ability to deliver a guilty verdict. Nearly all those questioned had heard of her—far more than had heard of Rocky—and some described themselves as fans, but all said they felt it would not affect their decisions.

It was not clear whether they could see Rihanna or were aware of her presence as they watched the testimony. She wore a long black dress with buttons on the front that resembled a winter overcoat, and had a pair of glasses on her head that she put on during the prosecution's questioning. The court day ended after just a few hours of testimony because of scheduling issues. Rihanna was shuffled out through a restricted exit by deputies, and Rocky left separately through the main courthouse doors.