Kelsey Grammer Is Furious at LA Officials Over Fires

Kelsey Grammer isn't holding back about the role he believes Los Angeles officials played in the the wildfires that devastated Southern California earlier this month. In an interview with Fox News, the 69-year-old Frasier star said he's "devastated" by the "human loss" and "loss of life," and he blames decision-makers at the state and local level. "I've always been a little bit on the more conservative side of things politically around here, so that shift seems to be unfolding because of … I guess you'd call it malfeasance in office," Grammer said. "I mean, I don't really know what else to say, but somebody took their eye off the ball, and there's probably going to be some accountability for that. But you never know in California."
Grammer, who has led a life laced with tragedy
and well-documented substance abuse
struggles, said he understands what it's like to start over. "When you lose everything you have, and that's happened to me a couple of times in my lifetime, it's just [like], OK, that's [when] you pick up, and you figure out what's going to happen next, one foot in front of the other. That's how it has to be." Parade
reports he's been "quietly volunteering" during the crisis. "For many, they're going to want to find a new way to live, a new way forward, a new place to live," Grammer said. "But I know a lot of people want to stay, and I wish them well with it. And I'm certainly going to do everything I can to help."
But he isn't the only celebrity pointing fingers at the city over the wildfires and the subsequent evacuation efforts. The New York Post reports that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar slammed the city for gridlock traffic as people fled the fires. And Yahoo notes that although actor James Woods praised the LA fire and police departments, he railed against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass in social media posts. (More California wildfires stories.)