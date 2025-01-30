Kelsey Grammer Is Furious at LA Officials Over Fires

Kelsey Grammer isn't holding back about the role he believes Los Angeles officials played in the the wildfires that devastated Southern California earlier this month. In an interview with Fox News, the 69-year-old Frasier star said he's "devastated" by the "human loss" and "loss of life," and he blames decision-makers at the state and local level. "I've always been a little bit on the more conservative side of things politically around here, so that shift seems to be unfolding because of … I guess you'd call it malfeasance in office," Grammer said. "I mean, I don't really know what else to say, but somebody took their eye off the ball, and there's probably going to be some accountability for that. But you never know in California."