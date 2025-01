Kelsey Grammer Is Furious at LA Officials Over Fires

Grammer, who has led a life laced with tragedy and well-documented substance abuse struggles, said he understands what it's like to start over. "When you lose everything you have, and that's happened to me a couple of times in my lifetime, it's just [like], OK, that's [when] you pick up, and you figure out what's going to happen next, one foot in front of the other. That's how it has to be." Parade reports he's been "quietly volunteering" during the crisis. "For many, they're going to want to find a new way to live, a new way forward, a new place to live," Grammer said. "But I know a lot of people want to stay, and I wish them well with it. And I'm certainly going to do everything I can to help."