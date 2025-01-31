Figure Skating Great Dick Button Dies

Dick Button was more than the most accomplished men's figure skater in history. He was one of his sport's greatest innovators and promoters. Button, winner of two Olympic gold medals and five consecutive world championships, died Thursday, said his son, Edward. He was 95. As an entrepreneur and broadcaster, Button promoted skating and its athletes, transforming a niche sport into the showpiece of every Winter Olympics, the AP reports. "Dick was one of the most important figures in our sport," said Scott Hamilton, who won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics. "There wasn't a skater after Dick who wasn't helped by him in some way."

Button's impact began after World War II. He was the first US men's champion—and his country's youngest at age 16—when that competition returned in 1946.