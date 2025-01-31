US / Potomac plane crash Details of 67 Killed in Potomac Plane Crash Are Coming Out Victims include hunting group, a college student on her way back from a funeral By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Jan 31, 2025 2:30 AM CST Copied Light from the sunrise reflect on the Potomac River as law enforcement and responders work on the other side near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Sixty-seven people are being mourned after a passenger plane and a helicopter collided over Washington, DC's Potomac River Wednesday night, presumably killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft. At least 40 bodies have been recovered so far, in addition to partial remains, CBS News reports. What we know about some groups of victims: Figure skaters: Two teenage skaters and their mothers, along with their world champion coaches, were aboard the plane along with a number of other young skaters, family members, and coaches who had recently been at a development camp in Kansas, the New York Times reports. College student mourning grandpa: A college student was returning to campus after attending her grandfather's funeral in Kansas. Hunting group: Seven people aboard the plane were returning from a guided hunting trip in Kansas, the AP reports. Other students: Three students from Virginia's Fairfax County schools and six parents were among the dead, the superintendent says. Chinese nationals: The Chinese embassy in the US says two Chinese nationals were killed in the crash. Union members: Four steamfitters, members of a United Association union in Maryland, were also killed, the union says. Military service members: Three soldiers were aboard the helicopter on a training flight. The flight crew: The first officer was recently engaged, ABC News reports. The pilot and two flight attendants are also among the dead. ABC News has a longer list, including one woman who caught an early flight home to go on a birthday date with her boyfriend. (More Potomac plane crash stories.) Report an error