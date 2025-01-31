Details of 67 Killed in Potomac Plane Crash Are Coming Out

Sixty-seven people are being mourned after a passenger plane and a helicopter collided over Washington, DC's Potomac River Wednesday night, presumably killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft. At least 40 bodies have been recovered so far, in addition to partial remains, CBS News reports. What we know about some groups of victims:

Figure skaters: Two teenage skaters and their mothers, along with their world champion coaches, were aboard the plane along with a number of other young skaters, family members, and coaches who had recently been at a development camp in Kansas, the New York Times reports.

College student mourning grandpa: A college student was returning to campus after attending her grandfather's funeral in Kansas.