Fires Reshape Grammys

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be presented Sunday night in a ceremony that has been recast to recognize people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires, including first responders. Multiple pre-awards parties were canceled, KTLA reports, to instead focus on those in the music industry dealing with the disaster's aftermath. "The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles," Recording Academy and MusiCares chiefs wrote to members, per the Washington Post . Here's the plan:

The prizes: Awards in 94 categories will be presented, per USA Today, one of the many outlets that will update with winners and highlights throughout the ceremony.

The nominees: There's competition, but NPR considers Beyonce's 11 nominations the biggest story. The singer has won more Grammys than anyone—32—but never the trophy for record or album of the year. "Texas Hold 'Em" and Cowboy Carter could bring Beyonce either or both this time. For album, she's up against the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, André 3000, and Jacob Collier, per CNN. Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Eilish, and Post Malone each have seven nominations, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Presenting: Swift, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, and Victoria Monét, for starters, per CBS News.

Performing: This group includes Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Carpenter, Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Lady Gaga, and Cynthia Erivo.

Also: A salute to the late Quincy Jones involving Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monáe, and Will Smith is scheduled, per the AP.

Fundraising: The academy and MusiCares, the charity it founded, have pledged and raised more than $4 million so far through the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort for professionals in the industry.

How to watch: CBS will air the ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, live at 8pm ET. Paramount+ will stream it live and on demand. Streams also will be available on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (More Grammy Awards stories.)