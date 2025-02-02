These Jobs Have the Worst Gender Pay Gap

The gender pay gap persists, but it apparently really thrives in the financial sector. Quartz reports that of the top jobs with pay disparities analyzed by financial educator Goat Academy, the majority were in finance."These inequalities are partly due to disparities in hiring, negotiation, and promotion practices, as well as the lingering impact of traditional gender roles," Felix Prehn of Goat Academy says. "While some progress has been made, these gaps reveal a persistent issue that limits earning potential for women in the workforce." Here are the jobs that showed the worst pay disparity:
- Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents (average pay for men vs. women is $136,388 vs. $75,096)
- Financial clerks ($88,556 vs. $51,929)
- Cardiovascular technologists and technicians ($83,642 vs. $51,279)
- Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers ($83,353 vs. $52,229)
- Personal finance advisers ($131,967 vs. $83,251)
- Credit counselors and loan officer ($94,848 vs. $62,044)
- Financial examiners ($96,265 vs. $63,210)
- Insurance sales agents ($76,553 vs. $50,297)
- Financial managers ($115,793 vs. $77,072)
- Machinists ($54,838 vs. $36,639 )
