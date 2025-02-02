These Jobs Have the Worst Gender Pay Gap

The gender pay gap persists, but it apparently really thrives in the financial sector. Quartz reports that of the top jobs with pay disparities analyzed by financial educator Goat Academy, the majority were in finance."These inequalities are partly due to disparities in hiring, negotiation, and promotion practices, as well as the lingering impact of traditional gender roles," Felix Prehn of Goat Academy says. "While some progress has been made, these gaps reveal a persistent issue that limits earning potential for women in the workforce." Here are the jobs that showed the worst pay disparity: