Trump Delays Mexico Tariffs by a Month

Mexico is getting at least a temporary reprieve on tariffs: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that President Trump agreed to a one-month delay after the two leaders spoke by phone, reports the Washington Post. Trump himself then confirmed on Truth Social. In return, Sheinbaum said Mexico would send an additional 10,000 troops to the border to try to better stop the flow of fentanyl and other drugs, as well as migrants, into the US.

Trump planned to speak later Monday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It wasn't clear whether Canada might get a reprieve, too.

The stock market, which opened in brutal fashion, has rebounded on the Mexico news. The Dow cut its losses dramatically and was down only about 150 points on the development, per CNBC.