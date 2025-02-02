The Tariff Trade Fight Gets Underway

The newly ordered tariffs President Trump is imposing on Canada, Mexico, and China don't take effect until Tuesday, but all three nations already are firing back.
- Canada: It will impose a 25% tariff on a wide range of US products, including beer, wine, bourbon, and orange juice from Trump's home state of Florida, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, per Reuters. That matches the tariff Trump is imposing on Canada, though Canadian oil, natural gas, and electricity will be taxed at a lower 10%. "We don't want to be here," Trudeau said in a televised address. "We didn't ask for this." He warned that US consumers would feel the pinch.
- Mexico: It will also implement tariffs on US goods, with details to come. As with Canada, they will likely be "precision strikes" designed to inflict political pain on Trump and on states run by his supporters, reports the Wall Street Journal. President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected as "slander" Trump's assertion that the Mexican government is allied with drug cartels when it comes to the movement of fentanyl. (Trump blamed all three countries for the fentanyl surge in the US and says he wants to see measurable reductions in the amount getting into the country.