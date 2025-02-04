Kelsey Grammer: 'Feud' With Ted Danson Wasn't a Feud

When Cheers stars Kelsey Grammer and Ted Danson patched up an apparently decades-long rift during an episode of Danson's podcast last year, headlines were definitely made. But now Grammer says the whole thing "got a little blown out of proportion." He tells the New York Post that Danson, who apologized to Grammer on the podcast but offered no details about what exactly went down between them during their time together on Cheers, was referring to a time during which Grammer was dealing with "a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing," and was "drinking a lot."

"Ted had just come up and said, 'You know, I'm kind of mad at you that sometimes you don't show up ready to go.' And I said, 'OK, I respect that.' And that actually was sort of it," Grammer tells the newspaper. "Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don't really know. But, I said, 'Thanks.' We were fine with that." During the interview, which was meant to promote Grammer's new film Wish You Were Here, Grammer seemed to hint that Danson's Cheers character could possibly make an appearance on the Frasier reboot, People reports. (More Kelsey Grammer stories.)