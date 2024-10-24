Cheers Stars Settle Decades-Old Dispute

Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer starred together in the hit 1980s-'90s TV show Cheers, but it didn't exactly bond them. On Wednesday, the actors alluded to an argument during their time on the show that apparently led to decades of silence, or distance at least. "I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I feel like it's my bad," Danson said on Wednesday's episode of his podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name With Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson (Sometimes), per CNN . The podcast description notes Danson and co-host Harrelson have had "an unbreakable bond" since meeting on the set of Cheers. Danson and Grammer, on the other hand, appear to have experienced disconnection.

"I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years," Danson told Grammer, his guest. "I have a memory of getting angry at you once." "Yeah, you came and told me that one day," Grammer recalled. The pair didn't go into detail about the dispute, but Danson said he felt the subsequent distance between the two was "my doing." "I sat back," he said. "I really do apologize." Grammer said he wished the pair had "spent some more time together" but feels no ill will, per Variety. "My love for you has always been as easy as the day, as easy as the sunrise," he said. Danson starred as bar owner Sam Malone on Cheers' full run from 1982 to 1993. Grammer joined the show as therapist Frasier Crane during the third season. (More Kelsey Grammer stories.)