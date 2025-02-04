Lily Allen, David Harbour Calling It Quits: Sources

It's over for Lily Allen and David Harbour. The musician and the Stranger Things star wed in 2020, but sources now tell People that the couple has separated as the "marriage has been crumbling," as one source puts it. Allen, 39, and Harbour, 49, have spoken at length about their relationship over the years, with Harbour saying in 2023 that they continued to "grow closer and closer" as a family, which also included Allen's two daughters from a previous marriage. Last month, though, Allen noted on her podcast that she was "really not in a good place" and had been "spiraling" for a while, Page Six reports. (More Lily Allen stories.)