Neil Gaiman Accuser Details Her Allegations in Lawsuits

A woman from New Zealand has filed three civil lawsuits against best-selling British author Neil Gaiman and his wife, accusing Gaiman of repeatedly sexually assaulting her while she was working as the couple's babysitter and nanny. Scarlett Pavlovich filed the lawsuits in federal court in Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and New York on Monday, the AP reports. Pavlovich identified herself in an interview with New York magazine, which published an article in January detailing allegations of assault, abuse, and coercion leveled by eight women.