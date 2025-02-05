Google Removes Its Vow Not to Use AI for Weapons

Google's artificial intelligence policy previously included a vow that the company would not pursue AI applications involving weapons, surveillance, technologies that "cause or are likely to cause overall harm," or anything that could violate international law or human rights. That language is now missing from the company's newly updated AI guiding principles, the Washington Post reports. The principles had originally been published in 2018, CNN reports. Since then, massive strides have been made with AI technology. Google defended the changes to its policy in a blog post, the BBC reports. A key quote:
- "There's a global competition taking place for AI leadership within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. We believe democracies should lead in AI development, guided by core values like freedom, equality, and respect for human rights. And we believe that companies, governments, and organizations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth, and supports national security."
Back in 2018, thousands of Google employees protested
a potential contract with the Pentagon for cloud computing over fears that the company's tech could be used for warfare, and Google ended up turning it down, saying, "we couldn't be assured that it would align with our AI Principles." Other tech companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, have long worked with the Pentagon, and OpenAI said last year it would partner with a military manufacturer to develop tech for the Pentagon. (More Google
