Google Removes Its Vow Not to Use AI for Weapons

Google's artificial intelligence policy previously included a vow that the company would not pursue AI applications involving weapons, surveillance, technologies that "cause or are likely to cause overall harm," or anything that could violate international law or human rights. That language is now missing from the company's newly updated AI guiding principles, the Washington Post reports. The principles had originally been published in 2018, CNN reports. Since then, massive strides have been made with AI technology. Google defended the changes to its policy in a blog post, the BBC reports. A key quote: