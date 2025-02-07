Data Suggest a Bad Flu Season

The US winter virus season is in full force, and by one measure it's the most intense in 15 years. One indicator of flu activity is the percentage of doctor's office visits driven by flu-like symptoms. Last week, that figure was clearly higher than at the peak of any winter flu season since 2009-10, according to data posted Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of course, other viral infections can be mistaken for flu. But COVID-19 appears to be on the decline, according to hospital data and to CDC modeling projections. Available data also suggests another respiratory illness, RSV, has been fading nationally, the AP reports.

The flu has forced school shutdowns. The Godley Independent School District, a 3,200-student system near Fort Worth, Texas, last week closed for three days after 650 students and 60 staff were out Tuesday. A spokesman said the vast majority of the illnesses have been flu, plus some strep throat. So far this season, the CDC estimates, there have been at least 24 million flu illnesses, 310,000 hospitalizations, and 13,000 deaths—including at least 57 children. Overall, 43 states reported high or very high flu activity last week. Flu was most intense in the South, Southwest, and western states. US health officials recommend that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccination.

About 44% of adults got flu shots this winter, the same as last winter. But coverage of children is way down, at about 45%; it's usually around 50%, according to CDC data. The CDC declined to let an AP reporter speak to an agency flu expert. The Trump administration ordered a pause on health agency communications and has continued to turn down interview requests that were routinely granted in the past.