Judge Puts Limited Freeze on Trump's USAID Job Cuts

A federal judge announced after a hearing Friday that he'll enter a "very limited" temporary restraining order before midnight to keep the Trump administration from implementing parts of its plan to dismantle the US Agency for International Development. US District Judge Carl Nichols said his order "will be directed at the placement of the 2,200 or 2,700 employees on administrative leave, and then the accelerated removal of people from their countries," NBC News reports. Nichols had just heard arguments in a lawsuit by unions representing government workers that calls President Trump's plan to shut the agency unconstitutional because that power belongs to Congress.

Nichols, who was appointed by Trump, said the order will prevent the "accelerated removal" of employees from overseas posts, per ABC News. He added that a written order will be released before midnight with a more detailed explanation. "This is about how employees are harmed in their capacity as employees—in the employee/employer relationship—and it seems to me that, for reasons I will discuss in this order, that I will enter there, the plaintiffs have established at least that there is irreparable harm as it relates to that relationship," Nichols said. Earlier in the day, Trump had posted "Close it down" on social media, per the AP. Crews took down or covered signage on the agency's headquarters in Washington. (More USAID stories.)