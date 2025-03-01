Ancient Bones Found in Cave Show Signs of Cannibalism

It's been more than a century since human bones dating back 18,000 years were found in the Maszycka Cave in Poland, and they're only now giving up some more of their secrets—grim ones. A study published in Scientific Reports in early February and based on the bone fragments suggests the bodies were dissected after death and that cannibalism occurred. A press release explains the remains have been tied to the Magdalenian, a late Ice Age society in France credited with making Lascaux's famed cave paintings. Applying modern technology, researchers with the University of Göttingen focused on 36 bone fragments that bore signs of post-mortem dissection and "evidence of whole-body manipulation for consumption," per the study.