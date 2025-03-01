Ancient Bones Found in Cave Show Signs of Cannibalism

It's been more than a century since human bones dating back 18,000 years were found in the Maszycka Cave in Poland, and they're only now giving up some more of their secrets—grim ones. A study published in Scientific Reports in early February and based on the bone fragments suggests the bodies were dissected after death and that cannibalism occurred. A press release explains the remains have been tied to the Magdalenian, a late Ice Age society in France credited with making Lascaux's famed cave paintings. Applying modern technology, researchers with the University of Göttingen focused on 36 bone fragments that bore signs of post-mortem dissection and "evidence of whole-body manipulation for consumption," per the study.
Cut marks on skull fragments suggest the muscle attachments and scalp were removed prior to the long bones being smashed to access the bone marrow. "Evidence of butchery on the shoulder bones was identified on all specimens," per the study. Per Gizmodo, lead author Francesc Marginedas says, "The location and frequency of cut marks and intentional fracturing in the skeleton clearly show that the bodies were exploited for nutrition, ruling out the hypothesis of a funerary treatment without consumption." The researchers offer divergent takes on why this occurred:
- "The wide range of artistic evidence points to favorable living conditions during this period. It therefore seems unlikely that cannibalism was practiced out of necessity," says Professor Thomas Terberger with the University of Göttingen.
- "It is possible that this was an example of violent cannibalism. After the last Ice Age, there was population growth, and that may have led to conflicts over resources and territories. Furthermore, human remains were found mixed with settlement debris in the Maszycka Cave, which indicates that the dead were not treated with respect," Marginedas says.
