Russia Really Loved the Zelensky-Trump Meeting

Although leaders from around the world have condemned President Trump's contentious meeting in the Oval Office with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, those from one country couldn't be happier. Russian leaders love how things turned out, and they've released statements that praise Trump and Vice President Vance for pushing against Zelensky, reports Politico .

Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian prime minister and president and deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, was among those to voice his pleasure. "The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office," Medvedev wrote on X . "And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is 'gambling with WWIII.'" On Telegram, he also called Zelensky a "cocaine clown" and said, "The ungrateful swine got a hard slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty...That's a good thing, but not enough." Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also took to Telegram: "How Trump and Vance exercised restraint and didn't punch this scumbag is a miracle of restraint." And Konstantin Kosachev, deputy chairman of Russia's senate, said Zelensky only hurt Ukraine with the meeting. "Zelenskyy lost this round with a deafening crash. And he will have to crawl on his knees for the next one."

The meeting was originally intended for Zelensky to sign a framework to a deal that would allow the US to share revenue from Ukraine's valuable minerals. But the discussion devolved into a shouting match when Zelensky asked for guarantees of security from the US while Trump and Vance countered he wasn't in a position to make demands and wasn't appreciative enough of the support the US has already provided.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that the leaders of Germany, France, Spain, Poland, Australia, the Netherlands, and many more have posted social media messages that back Ukraine, and Zelensky responded directly to each one to thank them. French President Emmanuel Macron posted: "There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a victim: Ukraine. We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so." After the meeting, Zelensky said he believed the relationship between Ukraine and the US can be saved, but he says that he doesn't owe Trump an apology.