McConnell Issues Explanation on Opposing RFK Jr.

Sen. Mitch McConnell brought up his childhood battle with polio on Thursday in explaining why he broke with the Republican Party and President Trump to vote against making Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who has worked to undermine the use of vaccines—the nation's secretary of Health and Human Services. "In my lifetime, I've watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world," the longtime Kentucky senator said in a statement, WHAS reports, including that he's a survivor of childhood polio. "I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles."
Sen. Bill Cassidy, a physician, was among the Republicans who had pushed back against Kennedy's unfounded claims about vaccines. But when the Senate confirmation vote was taken Thursday, only McConnell, along with every Democrat, voted no. "Individuals, parents, and families have a right to push for a healthier nation and demand the best possible scientific guidance on preventing and treating illness," McConnell said later. "But a record of trafficking in dangerous conspiracy theories and eroding trust in public health institutions does not entitle Mr. Kennedy to lead these important efforts." (More Mitch McConnell stories.)