McConnell Issues Explanation on Opposing RFK Jr.

Sen. Mitch McConnell brought up his childhood battle with polio on Thursday in explaining why he broke with the Republican Party and President Trump to vote against making Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—who has worked to undermine the use of vaccines—the nation's secretary of Health and Human Services. "In my lifetime, I've watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world," the longtime Kentucky senator said in a statement, WHAS reports, including that he's a survivor of childhood polio. "I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles."