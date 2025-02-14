Eagles Player Keeps Promise to Injured Boy

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has kept his promise to a 10-year-old boy seriously injured during the Jan. 31 crash of a medical transport aircraft. Trey Howard was hit by debris in the family car as he shielded his little sister. After emergency brain surgery, the Eagles fan asked if he had saved his sister—and if he had missed the Super Bowl. In a post on X last week, Brown, who was in New Orleans preparing for the Super Bowl, called Trey a hero and said: "I'm going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man." True to his word, Brown showed up at Children's Hospital Philadelphia on Wednesday with the Vince Lombardi trophy, NBC Sports reports.
Brown scored a touchdown in the first half of the game. The NFL shared a photo of him with Trey, his family—and the trophy. The player called running back Saquon Barkley during the visit so Trey could speak to another Eagle, People reports. Trey's mother thanked Brown in a post on Facebook. "On this day my son was beyond grateful to meet you. Caught us all by surprise," she wrote. She said Trey usually talks a lot, but "you had him smiling from ear to ear and Mute. I felt his heart pounding through his chest." (More Philadelphia Eagles stories.)