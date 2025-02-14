Eagles Player Keeps Promise to Injured Boy

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown has kept his promise to a 10-year-old boy seriously injured during the Jan. 31 crash of a medical transport aircraft. Trey Howard was hit by debris in the family car as he shielded his little sister. After emergency brain surgery, the Eagles fan asked if he had saved his sister—and if he had missed the Super Bowl. In a post on X last week, Brown, who was in New Orleans preparing for the Super Bowl, called Trey a hero and said: "I'm going to come see you when I get back. Hopefully with some hardware. Playing for you on Sunday my man." True to his word, Brown showed up at Children's Hospital Philadelphia on Wednesday with the Vince Lombardi trophy, NBC Sports reports.