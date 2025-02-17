Experts: No Caffeine Drinks for Kids, at All

Most parents try to get their children to eat at least some nutritious foods as part of their diet, but the beverages they consume may not get as much attention. Now, new guidelines offer two suggestions for what kids and teens should be mainly drinking, and they're on the boring if healthy side: water and pasteurized milk, according to a consensus statement from Healthy Eating Research. The Washington Post notes that the committee—made up of members of the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, among others—came to their conclusions for youths ages 5 to 18 after analyzing a slew of scientific literature over the past five months.

Water: The panel notes that youths' "primary beverage for meeting hydration needs" should be H2O, with a suggested intake of between 16 ounces and 88 ounces daily, depending on a child's age and sex (Today breaks it down by age group). Good ol' tap is the committee's recommended water type, as it's "usually readily available, convenient, affordable, and environmentally friendly; in many places, it is also fluoridated." Bottled water, on the other hand, "does not share any of these characteristics and should only be purchased when tap water is unsafe for drinking."