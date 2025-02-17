The Spy Novelist's Job Is Trickier Under Trump

Joseph Finder writes spy novels, and he observes in a Washington Post op-ed that the "great John le Carre had it much easier" decades ago. After all, le Carre specialized in the Cold War, when the Russians—or least Russian leaders—were undisputed villains. "The gift of the Cold War, in entertainment anyway, was its stability—nothing changed; it seemed frozen in place." Today, things are much different, and more complicated. Views of Russia within the US are now a "point of fracture," writes Finder. The shift might be embodied in a T-shirt worn by a supporter of Donald Trump at a 2018 rally that read, "I'd rather be Russian than Democrat."