Report: Pentagon Ordered to Prepare for Budget Cuts

Even the Pentagon is not immune as the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency overhauls the federal government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week ordered leaders at the Pentagon and within the US military to draw up proposals for cutting 8% from their budgets for each of the next five years, according to a memo obtained by the Washington Post. Operations involving the US-Mexico border, nuclear weapon modernization, missile defense, and munitions acquisition will be exempted at the Trump administration's request, and money saved via the budget cuts could be "realigned" to Trump administration priorities, says a Pentagon official. The memo specifically mentions realigning funds from Biden-era programs, Fox News reports.