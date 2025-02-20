Delta to Passengers on Plane That Overturned: Here's $30K

Delta Air Lines is offering $30,000 each to passengers who were on board the flight that flipped on landing in Toronto Monday, a gesture that will cost it almost $2.3 million if all 76 passengers take them up on it. An airline spokesperson says the money "has no strings attached and does not affect rights," though it's not yet clear exactly how passengers can go about claiming it, NBC News reports. Of the 21 passengers hospitalized after the crash, all but one had been released by Wednesday morning. Injuries included back sprains, head injuries, nausea and vomiting from fuel exposure, and anxiety, CBS News reports.

The cause of the plane's overturning remains under investigation, but there was snow on the ground and the area was experiencing high winds at the time. "You can imagine, when I received the text minutes after it happened, hearing that there was a regional jet upside down on an active runway with 80 people on board, how I felt without knowing yet what was transpiring," Delta's CEO said Wednesday. "But the reality is, safety is embedded into our system. ... And yes, it's amazing the work that our team did up at [Delta subsidiary] Endeavor, but that's what we expect out of them because we are prepared for all types of circumstances." (More Delta Air Lines stories.)