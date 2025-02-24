Apple's New $500B Investment Praised by Trump

Apple unveiled a $500 billion spending plan for the US on Monday that includes 20,000 new hires over the next four years, reports the Wall Street Journal. The announcement comes days after CEO Tim Cook met with President Trump, who seemed clued in to the news in advance, notes Quartz. On Friday, Trump told a group of governors that Apple planned to invest "hundreds of billions of dollars" in the US, and he thanked Cook and Apple on Truth Social soon after the announcement on Monday. "Cook continues to prove that he is 10% politician and 90% CEO," wrote Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives after the news broke, per Quartz. Details: