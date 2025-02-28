Politics / President Trump Trump and Vance Clash With Zelensky in Oval Office 'You're not really in a good position right now,' Trump tells the Ukraine leader in Oval Office By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 28, 2025 12:12 PM CST Copied President Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov) See 3 more photos World leaders typically play nice for the cameras in the Oval Office, but a meeting of President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky turned "remarkably fractious" on Friday, reports the New York Times. "You've got to be more thankful," Trump told Zelensky during the exchange, per the Washington Post. "You're not really in a good position right now. You're gambling with World War III. And what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country—this country." The animosity began after Vance called diplomacy the key to peace, and Zelensky complained about Russian President Vladimir Putin breaking numerous agreements, reports NBC News. Zelensky: "He killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners," Zelensky said of Putin. "What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?" Vance: "I'm talking about the kind of diplomacy that's going to end the destruction of your country, Mr. President. ... I think it's disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media right now." Vance added that Zelensky was conducting a "propaganda tour" and asked, "Have you even said 'thank you' once?" per the AP. The Times calls the back-and-forth in front of TV cameras "one of the most dramatic moments ever to play out in public in the Oval Office," underscoring the shift in the US view of Ukraine since Trump took office in January. (More President Trump stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 3 more photos Report an error