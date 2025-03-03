Zelensky: Ukraine 'Ready' to Sign Minerals Deal With US

Despite his contentious meeting with US President Trump and Vice President Vance, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says he remains "ready to sign" a minerals deal with the US. The deal wasn't finalized at the White House as planned due to the abrupt turn of events the Oval Office meeting took, but Zelensky, who had a much more successful meeting with European leaders over the weekend, told reporters from outlets including the Guardian and the BBC that he's still open to continuing "constructive dialogue." "I just want the Ukrainian position to be heard," he adds. "We want our partners to remember who the aggressor is in this war."

As for the US, however, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News Sunday that there's no economic deal currently on the table. "All President Zelensky had to do was come in and sign this economic agreement, and again show no daylight—no daylight—between Ukrainian people and the American people, and he chose to blow that up," Bessent said on Face the Nation. "President Trump wants a peace deal," Bessent said, claiming that it's "impossible to have an economic deal without a peace deal" and that an economic deal will be "rendered moot if [Zelensky] wants the fighting to continue."