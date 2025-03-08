Don't Have a Degree? These Jobs Pay Decent Bucks

Not sure if a university degree is for you? There are still plenty of jobs that offer a pretty good paycheck sans that piece of paper. Kiplinger sifted through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which gigs present the best salaries and job growth projections, all without having to slog through college to get there. Caveat: Some roles may not technically require a degree, but some companies may prefer it, or may require an apprenticeship or other form of certification instead. The top 10 opportunities, per Kiplinger's findings: