Owner of Daycare Where Toddler Fatally Ingested Fentanyl Sentenced

A woman who owned a New York City day care center where a toddler died after ingesting fentanyl has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges, the AP reports. Grei Mendez, 37, dropped her head into her crossed arms in anguish as Judge Jed S. Rakoff announced the sentence that triggered sobs among Mendez's family and the mother whose 22-month-old child, Nicholas Feliz-Dominici, died in September 2023. Rakoff had previously given the same sentence to Mendez's husband , Felix Herrera-Garcia, after he pleaded guilty to drug charges and causing bodily harm related to the death. The couple each faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life for their crimes.

Before the sentence was imposed, Mendez apologized to the families of children who attended the Divino Niño day care that she operated out of a Bronx apartment where the couple stored and packaged narcotics. "I do want all to know it was an accident," she said through an interpreter. "I am very sorry. I hope that someday I may be forgiven." Police found a brick of fentanyl stored on top of playmats for the children, along with equipment often used to package drugs, as well as packages of fentanyl beneath a trap door in a play area. Two more people are also charged in the case.