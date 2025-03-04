Scorpion Stings Woman as She Gets Luggage

A woman trying to get her luggage from the baggage claim area at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday night instead got stung by a scorpion. The unnamed 40-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after the incident but her current condition was unknown, NBC Boston reported Monday. Details of the incident were also scant, but an expert who was not involved in the case notes that scorpions don't typically target humans. "It's conceivable that the scorpion could have somehow got entangled in some luggage, unintentionally, and got transported," she speculates. Scorpions aren't common in the northeast.
Boston.com, citing the Mayo Clinic, reports that scorpion stings can be quite painful but are rarely life-threatening. Per the clinic's website, "Healthy adults usually don't need treatment for scorpion stings. Young children and older adults are most at risk of serious complications." (More strange stuff stories.)