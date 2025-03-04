Scorpion Stings Woman as She Gets Luggage

A woman trying to get her luggage from the baggage claim area at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday night instead got stung by a scorpion. The unnamed 40-year-old woman was taken to a hospital after the incident but her current condition was unknown, NBC Boston reported Monday. Details of the incident were also scant, but an expert who was not involved in the case notes that scorpions don't typically target humans. "It's conceivable that the scorpion could have somehow got entangled in some luggage, unintentionally, and got transported," she speculates. Scorpions aren't common in the northeast.