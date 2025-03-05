Green's Removal From Chamber Breaks With Tradition

Rep. Al Green's removal from the House chamber at the beginning of President Trump's Tuesday night speech was an uncommon sight. While other lawmakers from the opposition party have verbally protested past presidential speeches, NPR says the fact that Green was actually escorted out of the room "marked a stark break from tradition." The Guardian reports Green's removal "appears to be an extremely rare, if not unprecedented, event in modern congressional history." At the Washington Post , Dan Diamond notes how "times have changed" since 2009, when a GOP representative infamously yelled "you lie!" during one of then-President Obama's speeches, a moment that, at the time, "was seen as a remarkable breach of decorum." Now, however, such vocal protests are far more commonplace.

The Texas 78-year-old, who stood up and repeatedly insisted that Trump does not have a "mandate" from the American people as the president often claims, told reporters outside the chamber that he wasn't sure whether he'd be formally punished for the incident. "It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up [to Trump]," Green said. The Post says it spoke to some Democrats who were "embarrassed by Green's unilateral display of opposition," as House Democrats had previously been instructed not to make Trump's speech about themselves. (More Al Green stories.)