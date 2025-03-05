Standout Lines From Trump's Address to Congress

President Trump addressed Congress and the American people Tuesday night and immediately proclaimed, "America is back," to cries of "USA! USA!" in response. He made it just a couple of minutes into his speech before Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas was removed from the House chamber, with House Speaker Mike Johnson calling Green's behavior a "willful and concerted breach of decorum." Standout lines from the president:

America is back: "We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplish in four years, eight years, and we are just getting started. ... The American dream is surging bigger and better than ever before. The American dream is unstoppable, and our country is on the verge of a comeback. ... Now for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction."

"It has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our nation ... and what makes it even more impressive is that do you know who number two is? George Washington."

"Illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded. They hear my words and chose not to come. ... Under Joe Biden, the worst president in American history, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month, and virtually all of them, including murderers, drug dealers, gang members and people from mental institutions were released into our country."

"I look at the Democrats in front of me and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud, nothing I can do. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations ... and these people sitting right here will not clap."