40-Day Boycott of Target Is Underway

A 40-day boycott of Target that calls for supporters to give up shopping at the company's stores during the Lenten period began this week to protest the retailer's decision to end some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The Rev. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, organized the "Target Fast" that began Wednesday—the first day of Lent—along with other faith and civil rights leaders. A website for participants points to the spending power of Black Americans and described the boycott as "a spiritual act of resistance."

Messaging: "This is a fast for accountability. A fast for justice. A fast for a future where corporations do not bow to pressure at the expense of marginalized communities," reads a message on TargetFast.org about the boycott, which runs through April 17, per the AP.

"This is a fast for accountability. A fast for justice. A fast for a future where corporations do not bow to pressure at the expense of marginalized communities," reads a message on TargetFast.org about the boycott, which runs through April 17, per the AP. Details: Organizers urge people who take part to stop shopping at Target and instead redirect their dollars to Black-owned businesses. Targetfast.org lists the demands of boycotters, which include Target completely restoring its commitments to DEI and honoring a previous pledge to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025.