40-Day Boycott of Target Is Underway

Protest coinciding with Lent is over retailer's decision to curb DEI initiatives
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 7, 2025 5:00 PM CST
Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, speaks during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

A 40-day boycott of Target that calls for supporters to give up shopping at the company's stores during the Lenten period began this week to protest the retailer's decision to end some of its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. The Rev. Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, organized the "Target Fast" that began Wednesday—the first day of Lent—along with other faith and civil rights leaders. A website for participants points to the spending power of Black Americans and described the boycott as "a spiritual act of resistance."

  • Messaging: "This is a fast for accountability. A fast for justice. A fast for a future where corporations do not bow to pressure at the expense of marginalized communities," reads a message on TargetFast.org about the boycott, which runs through April 17, per the AP.
  • Details: Organizers urge people who take part to stop shopping at Target and instead redirect their dollars to Black-owned businesses. Targetfast.org lists the demands of boycotters, which include Target completely restoring its commitments to DEI and honoring a previous pledge to spend more than $2 billion with Black-owned businesses by the end of 2025.

  • Background: Target announced in January a plan it says was long in the works to phase out a handful of DEI initiatives, including a program designed to help Black employees build meaningful careers and promote Black-owned businesses. Target also said it would stop setting hiring and promotion goals for women, members of racial minority groups, and other underrepresented communities.
  • Attacks: Conservative activists and, more recently, President Trump's White House, have sought to rid the federal government, schools, and private workplaces of DEI policies adopted to counter discrimination. Critics maintain that the range of goals and programs arising from such policies are themselves discriminatory and counterproductive.
  • Issues: Pledging to avoid large chains like Target or Walmart may be difficult for those who have fewer alternatives, either geographically or because of what they can afford.
  • Impact: So how will this all pan out? Only time will tell. But experts say boycott appeals reflect the risk companies face when making moves that could potentially alienate their customer base—particularly when the moves go against past corporate messaging.
