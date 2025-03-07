Texts Reveal Panic Inside Idaho Murder House

Newly unsealed court documents reveal what two young women were up to around the time four fellow University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus home. "I'm freaking out," Dylan Mortensen wrote to Bethany Funke after 4am on Nov. 13, 2022, eight hours before the pair would call 911, per CNN . Mortensen told police she awoke in her first-floor bedroom around 4am and thought she heard a roommate, Kaylee Goncalves, playing with her dog on the third floor. She called or texted Goncalves and two other roommates, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, but received no response.

A security camera at a nearby home recorded distorted voices, a whimper, a thud, and a barking dog at 4:17am, about five minutes after Kernodle's phone showed her using TikTok, per CNN. Around 4:22am, Mortensen texted Funke, who was in her basement bedroom. "No one is answering," she wrote, per CNN. She then described seeing a man in what looked like a ski mask walking in the hallway outside her room, per the New York Times. Mortensen would later tell police she was drunk and not sure if she'd really seen a man with bushy eyebrows heading for a sliding glass door, per the Times and WTVD. But she told Funke she was "so freaked out." "So am I," Funke responded, urging Mortensen to "run" to her room. The pair then fell asleep in the basement, according to court records.

Just before 10:30am, Mortensen again tried to reach her roommates. The 911 call came more than an hour later. Goncalves, 21; Mogen, 21; Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20; were found dead in two bedrooms, per the Times. Police say DNA on a knife sheath on the bed next to Mogen was traced to Bryan Kohberger, a PhD student in criminology at Washington State University, who lived 10 miles away. He's due to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder in August. After failed efforts to eliminate the death penalty, Kohberger's lawyers have filed a new request, citing a neuropsychologist's finding that Kohberger has diagnostic features of autism, per CNN.