In Turnaround, Trump Takes a Hard Line on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is surely flummoxed by President Trump's sudden threat Friday to layer more sanctions and tariffs on Russia. After claiming it was Ukraine's fault for Russia's invasion , suspending US military aid to Ukraine , and pausing intelligence sharing with the country, Trump wrote Friday on Truth Social that he was "strongly considering large scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached" because "Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now."

It's Trump's "most direct challenge to Russia" since resuming office, per the Telegraph. He called in his post for Russia and Ukraine to get to the negotiating table "before it is too late." Trump gave no further details. He also threatened sanctions and tariffs against Russia in January "but didn't follow through," reports the Wall Street Journal. Russian soldiers have been advancing further west in recent weeks. Overnight Thursday, Russia launched a massive attack on key energy infrastructure in Ukraine, prompting Ukraine's energy minister to accuse the country of targeting "ordinary citizens." (More Russia-Ukraine war stories.)