Trump Walks Back Support for Daylight Saving Change

Three months after vowing to put an end to "inconvenient" and "costly" twice-a-year time changes, President Trump appears to have changed his mind. While signing executive orders Thursday, Trump said he could do something about daylight saving time—either make it permanent, meaning more daylight in the evening, or end it all together, meaning brighter mornings—but the nation is too evenly split on the issue, per the Hill . This comes weeks after GOP Sen. Rick Scott reintroduced a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent, saying Trump was "fully on board," per Axios .

"I assume people would like to have more light later, but some people want to have more light earlier because they don't want to take their kids to school in the dark," Trump said Thursday. "A lot of people like it one way. A lot of people like it the other way." And "if something is a 50/50 issue, it's hard to get excited about it." For most Americans, clocks will "spring forward" one hour early Sunday. Scott's bill would "lock the clock" at that time, though sleep experts and health groups say adopting year-round standard time is a better option, more aligned with our natural circadian rhythm. (More daylight saving time stories.)