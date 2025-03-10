31M Americans Had to Borrow for Health Care in 2024

When you've got a medical issue, the only thing worse than the issue itself can be the bill that accompanies it—and as it turns out, a good percentage of us can't afford that bill. According to the latest West Health-Gallup survey, conducted among 3,500-plus respondents in November, more than 31 million American adults (12% of that total demographic) had to borrow money last year to pay for their health care costs, to the tune of $74 billion. Among the more "troubling" aspects, per CBS News: Most of those who were forced to borrow had some form of health insurance. More from the poll:

Younger generations were more likely to have borrowed for health care needs. Close to one-fifth of those who answered the survey in the 18-29, 30-39, and 40-49 age brackets said they'd had to borrow funds over the past 12 months, while just 9% of the 50-64 group, and only 2% of those 65 and over, had to do the same. CBS notes that Medicare, which offers more comprehensive coverage for the older set, could partially account for the discrepancy.