Iwo Jima Marine, Code Talkers Pages Deleted in DEI Purge

The Pentagon's aggressive push to eliminate all content it views as being under the DEI umbrella has resulted in some notable deletions. Axios and the Washington Post report on multiple examples under the directive to purge "diversity, equity, and inclusion" info:

A page celebrating Pfc. Ira Hayes, one of the Marines famously pictured raising the American flag at Iwo Jima in 1945, has been scrubbed from the Defense Department website. Hayes was a Native American, and the page had praised him as an example of the "contributions and sacrifices Native Americans have made to the United States, not just in the military, but in all walks of life."