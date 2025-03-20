New Kennedy Files Have a Major Privacy Gaffe

The big release of more than 60,000 files related to the John F. Kennedy assassination has not resulted in any investigative bombshells so far. It has, however, resulted in a serious gaffe: Personal data including Social Security numbers of more than 200 people—congressional staffers, investigators, etc.—were not redacted as they should have been, reports the Washington Post. And many are still alive, notes the New York Times.

"It's absolutely outrageous. It's sloppy, unprofessional," says former Trump campaign lawyer Joseph diGenova, 80, whose information was exposed. His name is in the files because of his work in the 1970s investigating intelligence abuses. The attorney wants the government to pay to protect him from any abuses that might result.